Tiger T700 vs A11 Bionic

Tiger T700
VS
A11 Bionic
Tiger T700
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 (ARM Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 185K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
A11 Bionic +66%
308976
CPU 67597 88563
GPU 36709 75396
Memory 37643 44020
UX 44936 40315
Total score 185901 308976

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
A11 Bionic +163%
911
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
A11 Bionic +78%
2288
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1800 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
