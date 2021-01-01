Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Apple A9

Tiger T700
VS
Apple A9
Tiger T700
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 (ARM Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 5-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 169K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Apple A9

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +10%
185901
Apple A9
169129
CPU 67597 70699
GPU 36709 36687
Memory 37643 31959
UX 44936 35338
Total score 185901 169129

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Apple A9 +55%
537
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +30%
1289
Apple A9
989
Image compression - 53.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.04 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.9 words/s
Machine learning - 26.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 12.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 313 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 1800 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2015
Class Low end Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 865
2. Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 665
3. Tiger T700 and Helio G80
4. Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 460
5. Tiger T700 and Helio G35
6. Apple A9 and Snapdragon 845
7. Apple A9 and Snapdragon 625
8. Apple A9 and Snapdragon 835
9. Apple A9 and A14 Bionic
10. Apple A9 and Snapdragon 820

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish