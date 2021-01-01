Tiger T700 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 (ARM Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
36
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
30
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 5-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 169K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|70699
|GPU
|36709
|36687
|Memory
|37643
|31959
|UX
|44936
|35338
|Total score
|185901
|169129
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Apple A9 +55%
537
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +30%
1289
989
|Image compression
|-
|53.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.04 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|12.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|313 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
