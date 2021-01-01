Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 158K
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Kirin 710A

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +17%
185901
Kirin 710A
158744
CPU 67597 70798
GPU 36709 27123
Memory 37643 39134
UX 44936 34913
Total score 185901 158744

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +9%
346
Kirin 710A
317
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +13%
1289
Kirin 710A
1138

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range

