Tiger T700 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
33
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
25
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 5-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 169K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|49307
|GPU
|36709
|14445
|Memory
|37643
|26207
|UX
|44936
|26027
|Total score
|185901
|169102
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +3%
346
335
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +1%
1289
1271
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
