We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 5-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 169K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Kirin 950

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +10%
185901
Kirin 950
169102
CPU 67597 49307
GPU 36709 14445
Memory 37643 26207
UX 44936 26027
Total score 185901 169102

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +3%
346
Kirin 950
335
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +1%
1289
Kirin 950
1271

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
