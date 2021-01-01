Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 5-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 117K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Kirin 955

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +58%
185901
Kirin 955
117671
CPU 67597 51935
GPU 36709 7316
Memory 37643 27012
UX 44936 31813
Total score 185901 117671

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +2%
346
Kirin 955
339
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +18%
1289
Kirin 955
1092
Image compression - 72.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.25 words/s
Machine learning - 16.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.98 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.36 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 366.8 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 April 2016
Class Low end Flagship

