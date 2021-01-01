Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Kirin 960

Tiger T700
VS
Kirin 960
Tiger T700
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 4-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 185K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Kirin 960

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Kirin 960 +11%
205830
CPU 67597 67614
GPU 36709 55348
Memory 37643 49985
UX 44936 43847
Total score 185901 205830

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Kirin 960 +9%
377
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Kirin 960 +21%
1562
Image compression - 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.75 words/s
Machine learning - 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 453.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2016
Class Low end Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T700 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Unisoc Tiger T700 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. Unisoc Tiger T700 vs MediaTek Helio G80
4. Unisoc Tiger T700 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
5. Unisoc Tiger T700 vs MediaTek Helio G35
6. HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
8. HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
9. HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs HiSilicon Kirin 980
10. HiSilicon Kirin 960 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish