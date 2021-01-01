Tiger T700 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
38
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 185K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|66289
|GPU
|36709
|73245
|Memory
|37643
|50039
|UX
|44936
|41387
|Total score
|185901
|234629
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Kirin 970 +10%
380
Multi-Core Score
1289
Kirin 970 +6%
1363
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
