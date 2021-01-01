Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Kirin 970

Tiger T700
VS
Kirin 970
Tiger T700
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 185K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Kirin 970 +26%
234629
CPU 67597 66289
GPU 36709 73245
Memory 37643 50039
UX 44936 41387
Total score 185901 234629

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Kirin 970 +10%
380
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Kirin 970 +6%
1363
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 865
2. Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 665
3. Tiger T700 and Helio G80
4. Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 460
5. Tiger T700 and Helio G35
6. Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 730
7. Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 765G
8. Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 855
9. Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 712
10. Kirin 970 and Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish