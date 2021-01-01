Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Dimensity 700

Tiger T700
VS
Dimensity 700
Tiger T700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 287K vs 185K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Dimensity 700 +55%
287878
CPU 67597 102180
GPU 36709 66147
Memory 37643 71740
UX 44936 59364
Total score 185901 287878

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Dimensity 700 +53%
528
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Dimensity 700 +32%
1701

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
