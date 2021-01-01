Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 222K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
222196
Dimensity 810 +74%
387476
CPU 70301 113696
GPU 40820 85477
Memory 41144 76385
UX 68303 105966
Total score 222196 387476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
353
Dimensity 810 +77%
626
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1314
Dimensity 810 +47%
1932
Image compression 83.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.05 words/s -
Machine learning 18.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.48 images/s -
HTML 5 1.39 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 416.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 August 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6833V
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
