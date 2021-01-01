Tiger T700 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
33
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70301
|68321
|GPU
|40820
|38368
|Memory
|41144
|42589
|UX
|68303
|71582
|Total score
|222196
|221033
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Helio G88 +5%
371
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +3%
1314
1276
|Image compression
|83.05 Mpixels/s
|84.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|10.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.05 words/s
|25.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.55 images/s
|19.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.48 images/s
|9.74 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.39 Mnodes/s
|1.43 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416.8 Krows/s
|422.95 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769H
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6