Tiger T700 vs Helio G88

Tiger T700
VS
Helio G88
Tiger T700
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +1%
222196
Helio G88
221033
CPU 70301 68321
GPU 40820 38368
Memory 41144 42589
UX 68303 71582
Total score 222196 221033
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
353
Helio G88 +5%
371
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +3%
1314
Helio G88
1276
Image compression 83.05 Mpixels/s 84.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.85 images/s 10.05 images/s
Speech recognition 26.05 words/s 25.5 words/s
Machine learning 18.55 images/s 19.4 images/s
Camera shooting 9.48 images/s 9.74 images/s
HTML 5 1.39 Mnodes/s 1.43 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416.8 Krows/s 422.95 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6769H
Official page - MediaTek Helio G88 official site

