Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Helio G90

Tiger T700
VS
Helio G90
Tiger T700
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 185K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Helio G90

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Helio G90 +19%
221314
CPU 67597 -
GPU 36709 -
Memory 37643 -
UX 44936 -
Total score 185901 221314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Helio G90 +45%
502
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Helio G90 +26%
1626
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.9 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6785
Official page - MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T700 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Unisoc Tiger T700 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. Unisoc Tiger T700 or MediaTek Helio G80
4. Unisoc Tiger T700 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
5. Unisoc Tiger T700 or MediaTek Helio G35
6. MediaTek Helio G90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. MediaTek Helio G90 or Samsung Exynos 9611
8. MediaTek Helio G90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
9. MediaTek Helio G90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
10. MediaTek Helio G90 or Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish