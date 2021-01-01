Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Helio G90T

Tiger T700
VS
Helio G90T
Tiger T700
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 280K vs 185K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Helio G90T +51%
280904
CPU 67597 97777
GPU 36709 79772
Memory 37643 57178
UX 44936 45700
Total score 185901 280904

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Helio G90T +42%
491
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Helio G90T +24%
1597
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
