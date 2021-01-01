Tiger T700 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
42
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 280K vs 185K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|97777
|GPU
|36709
|79772
|Memory
|37643
|57178
|UX
|44936
|45700
|Total score
|185901
|280904
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Helio G90T +42%
491
Multi-Core Score
1289
Helio G90T +24%
1597
|Image compression
|-
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|499.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
