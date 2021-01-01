Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Helio G96

Tiger T700
VS
Helio G96
Tiger T700
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 222K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
222196
Helio G96 +55%
343803
CPU 70301 98570
GPU 40820 76840
Memory 41144 70017
UX 68303 94023
Total score 222196 343803
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
353
Helio G96 +55%
548
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1314
Helio G96 +46%
1914
Image compression 83.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.05 words/s -
Machine learning 18.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.48 images/s -
HTML 5 1.39 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 416.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6781
Official page - MediaTek Helio G96 official site

