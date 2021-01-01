Tiger T700 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 222K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70301
|98570
|GPU
|40820
|76840
|Memory
|41144
|70017
|UX
|68303
|94023
|Total score
|222196
|343803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Helio G96 +55%
548
Multi-Core Score
1314
Helio G96 +46%
1914
|Image compression
|83.05 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.05 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.48 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.39 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|416.8 Krows/s
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6781
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
