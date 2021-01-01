Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 102K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Helio P23

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +82%
185901
Helio P23
102349
CPU 67597 40715
GPU 36709 15389
Memory 37643 26934
UX 44936 19069
Total score 185901 102349

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +128%
346
Helio P23
152
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +53%
1289
Helio P23
845
Image compression - 67.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.57 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.05 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2021 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page - MediaTek Helio P23 official site

