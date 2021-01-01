Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Helio P35

Tiger T700
VS
Helio P35
Tiger T700
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 222K vs 122K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Helio P35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +82%
222196
Helio P35
122406
CPU 70301 36930
GPU 40820 15632
Memory 41144 29149
UX 68303 38919
Total score 222196 122406
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +105%
353
Helio P35
172
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +35%
1314
Helio P35
975
Image compression 83.05 Mpixels/s 66.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.85 images/s 9.05 images/s
Speech recognition 26.05 words/s 16.55 words/s
Machine learning 18.55 images/s 13.15 images/s
Camera shooting 9.48 images/s 5.63 images/s
HTML 5 1.39 Mnodes/s 1.3 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416.8 Krows/s 319.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2021 December 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page - MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
