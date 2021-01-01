Tiger T700 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
24
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 222K vs 122K
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70301
|36930
|GPU
|40820
|15632
|Memory
|41144
|29149
|UX
|68303
|38919
|Total score
|222196
|122406
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +105%
353
172
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +35%
1314
975
|Image compression
|83.05 Mpixels/s
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|9.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.05 words/s
|16.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.55 images/s
|13.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.48 images/s
|5.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.39 Mnodes/s
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416.8 Krows/s
|319.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
