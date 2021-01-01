Tiger T700 vs Helio P65
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
33
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|64553
|GPU
|36709
|29759
|Memory
|37643
|31973
|UX
|44936
|34654
|Total score
|185901
|181853
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
347
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +2%
1289
1266
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio P65
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|56.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
