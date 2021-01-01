Tiger T700 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
36
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 215K vs 185K
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|83211
|GPU
|36709
|42905
|Memory
|37643
|47737
|UX
|44936
|45218
|Total score
|185901
|215763
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Helio P90 +13%
392
Multi-Core Score
1289
Helio P90 +15%
1478
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Helio P90
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|12
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
