Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 222K vs 98K
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70301
|29781
|GPU
|40820
|14379
|Memory
|41144
|29514
|UX
|68303
|24907
|Total score
|222196
|98612
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +131%
353
153
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +36%
1314
969
|Image compression
|83.05 Mpixels/s
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|8.97 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.05 words/s
|18.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.55 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.48 images/s
|5.27 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.39 Mnodes/s
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416.8 Krows/s
|317.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 450
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
