Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 480

Tiger T700
VS
Snapdragon 480
Tiger T700
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 261K vs 185K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Snapdragon 480 +41%
261915
CPU 67597 96013
GPU 36709 84253
Memory 37643 62060
UX 44936 81099
Total score 185901 261915

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Snapdragon 480 +47%
508
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Snapdragon 480 +27%
1639
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.85 words/s
Machine learning - 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 550.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Unisoc Tiger T700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. Unisoc Tiger T700 and MediaTek Helio G80
4. Unisoc Tiger T700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
5. Unisoc Tiger T700 and MediaTek Helio G35
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 750G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and MediaTek Helio G80
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 690

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish