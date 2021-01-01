Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 5-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 100K
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|39666
|GPU
|36709
|11126
|Memory
|37643
|27970
|UX
|44936
|20189
|Total score
|185901
|100867
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +106%
346
168
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +27%
1289
1013
|Image compression
|-
|75.05 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.85 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|18.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|6.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.4 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|366.8 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 625
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
