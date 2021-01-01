Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 5-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 100K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 625

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +84%
185901
Snapdragon 625
100867
CPU 67597 39666
GPU 36709 11126
Memory 37643 27970
UX 44936 20189
Total score 185901 100867

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +106%
346
Snapdragon 625
168
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +27%
1289
Snapdragon 625
1013
Image compression - 75.05 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.85 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.85 words/s
Machine learning - 12.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 6.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.4 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 366.8 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MSM8953
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

