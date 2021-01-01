Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 630

Tiger T700
VS
Snapdragon 630
Tiger T700
Snapdragon 630

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 116K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 630

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +60%
185901
Snapdragon 630
116017
CPU 67597 43446
GPU 36709 14746
Memory 37643 29560
UX 44936 25968
Total score 185901 116017

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +99%
346
Snapdragon 630
174
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +32%
1289
Snapdragon 630
974
Image compression - 70.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.35 words/s
Machine learning - 12.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.58 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.27 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 323.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 508
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

