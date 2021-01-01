Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 118K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 632

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +56%
185901
Snapdragon 632
118876
CPU 67597 60244
GPU 36709 10499
Memory 37643 27587
UX 44936 11175
Total score 185901 118876

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +31%
346
Snapdragon 632
264
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +24%
1289
Snapdragon 632
1038
Image compression - 81 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.95 words/s
Machine learning - 13.05 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.73 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 725 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 124.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

