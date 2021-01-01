Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 636

Tiger T700
VS
Snapdragon 636
Tiger T700
Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 145K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 636

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +28%
185901
Snapdragon 636
145198
CPU 67597 62945
GPU 36709 24483
Memory 37643 30326
UX 44936 27466
Total score 185901 145198

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +28%
346
Snapdragon 636
271
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +15%
1289
Snapdragon 636
1118
Image compression - 75.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.45 words/s
Machine learning - 15.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.79 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.51 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 410.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 509
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 865
2. Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 665
3. Tiger T700 vs Helio G80
4. Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 460
5. Tiger T700 vs Helio G35
6. Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 439
9. Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 450
10. Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 662

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish