Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 174K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|69810
|GPU
|36709
|34159
|Memory
|37643
|44417
|UX
|44936
|33716
|Total score
|185901
|174022
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +11%
346
313
Multi-Core Score
1289
Snapdragon 662 +8%
1389
|Image compression
|-
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.85 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|505.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 662
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|272 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3