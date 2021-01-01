Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 174K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|65419
|GPU
|36709
|50880
|Memory
|37643
|38630
|UX
|44936
|40866
|Total score
|185901
|174161
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +1%
346
342
Multi-Core Score
1289
Snapdragon 670 +2%
1320
|Image compression
|-
|77.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.44 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|20.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.32 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|386.2 Krows/s
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
