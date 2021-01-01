Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 9-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 185K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|106188
|GPU
|36709
|62482
|Memory
|37643
|55313
|UX
|44936
|59570
|Total score
|185901
|283899
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Snapdragon 690 +74%
602
Multi-Core Score
1289
Snapdragon 690 +41%
1822
|Image compression
|-
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|16.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|28.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|579.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 690
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6350
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
