Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 710

Tiger T700
VS
Snapdragon 710
Tiger T700
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 7.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 185K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 710

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Snapdragon 710 +16%
214942
CPU 67597 70627
GPU 36709 54697
Memory 37643 46031
UX 44936 41592
Total score 185901 214942

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Snapdragon 710 +11%
383
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Snapdragon 710 +12%
1440
Image compression - 91.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.95 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.95 words/s
Machine learning - 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 12.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 467.95 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
