Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 185K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|73254
|GPU
|36709
|61429
|Memory
|37643
|48586
|UX
|44936
|44344
|Total score
|185901
|220665
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Snapdragon 712 +16%
400
Multi-Core Score
1289
Snapdragon 712 +16%
1501
|Image compression
|-
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|478.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|47 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 712
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1