Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 328K vs 185K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|115426
|GPU
|36709
|77754
|Memory
|37643
|66679
|UX
|44936
|69173
|Total score
|185901
|328166
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Snapdragon 750G +90%
656
Multi-Core Score
1289
Snapdragon 750G +53%
1967
|Image compression
|-
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|18.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|28.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|18.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|612.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
