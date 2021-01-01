Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 765

Tiger T700
VS
Snapdragon 765
Tiger T700
Snapdragon 765

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Performs 11x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 285K vs 185K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 765

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Snapdragon 765 +53%
285097
CPU 67597 92922
GPU 36709 94326
Memory 37643 61048
UX 44936 52552
Total score 185901 285097

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Snapdragon 765 +36%
470
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Snapdragon 765 +38%
1782

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 December 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

