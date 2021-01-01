Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 (ARM Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 5-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 166K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 9.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +12%
185901
Snapdragon 820
166298
CPU 67597 63233
GPU 36709 56800
Memory 37643 26215
UX 44936 23240
Total score 185901 166298

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +62%
1289
Snapdragon 820
797
Image compression - 48 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.36 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.45 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.68 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 231.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 624 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

