Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T700 (ARM Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 5-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 166K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 9.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|63233
|GPU
|36709
|56800
|Memory
|37643
|26215
|UX
|44936
|23240
|Total score
|185901
|166298
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +9%
346
316
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +62%
1289
797
|Image compression
|-
|48 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.36 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|231.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
