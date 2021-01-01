Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 278K vs 185K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 835

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Snapdragon 835 +50%
278014
CPU 67597 81260
GPU 36709 109179
Memory 37643 49789
UX 44936 38165
Total score 185901 278014

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Snapdragon 835 +12%
386
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Snapdragon 835 +33%
1712
Image compression - 95.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.5 words/s
Machine learning - 24.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.99 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 534.8 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 540
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 682
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

