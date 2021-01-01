Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 278K vs 185K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|81260
|GPU
|36709
|109179
|Memory
|37643
|49789
|UX
|44936
|38165
|Total score
|185901
|278014
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Snapdragon 835 +12%
386
Multi-Core Score
1289
Snapdragon 835 +33%
1712
|Image compression
|-
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|534.8 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
