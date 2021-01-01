Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 13.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 412K vs 222K
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70301
|102046
|GPU
|40820
|154472
|Memory
|41144
|63407
|UX
|68303
|87601
|Total score
|222196
|412080
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Snapdragon 845 +45%
513
Multi-Core Score
1314
Snapdragon 845 +68%
2202
|Image compression
|83.05 Mpixels/s
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.05 words/s
|37.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.55 images/s
|35.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.48 images/s
|19.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.39 Mnodes/s
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416.8 Krows/s
|686.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 845
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
