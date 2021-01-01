Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 13.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 412K vs 222K
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 845

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
222196
Snapdragon 845 +85%
412080
CPU 70301 102046
GPU 40820 154472
Memory 41144 63407
UX 68303 87601
Total score 222196 412080
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
353
Snapdragon 845 +45%
513
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1314
Snapdragon 845 +68%
2202
Image compression 83.05 Mpixels/s 128.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.85 images/s 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition 26.05 words/s 37.8 words/s
Machine learning 18.55 images/s 35.8 images/s
Camera shooting 9.48 images/s 19.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.39 Mnodes/s 2.62 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416.8 Krows/s 686.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 48 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1.5 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 630
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 December 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

