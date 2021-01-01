Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 22.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 580K vs 185K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|182344
|GPU
|36709
|220987
|Memory
|37643
|102933
|UX
|44936
|88593
|Total score
|185901
|580063
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Snapdragon 865 +168%
929
Multi-Core Score
1289
Snapdragon 865 +163%
3391
|Image compression
|-
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|49.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|50 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|29.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|880 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|512
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
