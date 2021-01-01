Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 22.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 580K vs 185K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 865

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Snapdragon 865 +212%
580063
CPU 67597 182344
GPU 36709 220987
Memory 37643 102933
UX 44936 88593
Total score 185901 580063

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Snapdragon 865 +168%
929
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Snapdragon 865 +163%
3391
Image compression - 164.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 26.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 49.6 words/s
Machine learning - 50 images/s
Camera shooting - 29.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.25 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 880 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 512
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 December 2019
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

