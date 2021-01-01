Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7420 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7420

Tiger T700
VS
Exynos 7420
Tiger T700
Exynos 7420

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 6-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 112K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Exynos 7420

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +65%
185901
Exynos 7420
112424
CPU 67597 4908
GPU 36709 9819
Memory 37643 27550
UX 44936 25547
Total score 185901 112424

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +33%
346
Exynos 7420
260
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +50%
1289
Exynos 7420
861
Image compression - 61.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.56 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.15 words/s
Machine learning - 14.05 images/s
Camera shooting - 7.73 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 293.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 772 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 April 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

