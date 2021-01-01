Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7880 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7880

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 103K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Tiger T700 +79%
185901
103794
CPU 67597 39513
GPU 36709 18567
Memory 37643 25235
UX 44936 21853
Total score 185901 103794

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +142%
346
143
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +41%
1289
911
Image compression - 66.05 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.32 images/s
Speech recognition - 19 words/s
Machine learning - 12.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.36 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.22 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.2 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-T830 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 71 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1033 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 16.5 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 January 2017
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7880 official site

