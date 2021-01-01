Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7884B – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7884B

Tiger T700
VS
Exynos 7884B
Tiger T700
Exynos 7884B

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 106K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Exynos 7884B

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +74%
185901
Exynos 7884B
106686
CPU 67597 42407
GPU 36709 18521
Memory 37643 28230
UX 44936 6072
Total score 185901 106686

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +41%
346
Exynos 7884B
246
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +45%
1289
Exynos 7884B
891
Image compression - 52.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 7.24 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.1 words/s
Machine learning - 13.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 6.02 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.06 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 283.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 7884B

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1560 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2019
Class Low end Low end

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Tiger T700 or Snapdragon 865
2. Tiger T700 or Snapdragon 665
3. Tiger T700 or Helio G80
4. Tiger T700 or Snapdragon 460
5. Tiger T700 or Helio G35
6. Exynos 7884B or Exynos 9611
7. Exynos 7884B or Exynos 7904
8. Exynos 7884B or Snapdragon 665
9. Exynos 7884B or Snapdragon 439
10. Exynos 7884B or Snapdragon 632

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7884B and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish