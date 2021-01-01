Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7904 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Exynos 7904

Tiger T700
VS
Exynos 7904
Tiger T700
Exynos 7904

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 116K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Exynos 7904

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +60%
185901
Exynos 7904
116231
CPU 67597 48132
GPU 36709 20946
Memory 37643 26462
UX 44936 31561
Total score 185901 116231

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +28%
346
Exynos 7904
271
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +30%
1289
Exynos 7904
992
Image compression - 58.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.23 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.65 words/s
Machine learning - 13.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 6.64 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 311.15 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 7904

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 65 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 February 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7904 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7904 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
