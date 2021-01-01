Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Exynos 850 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Exynos 850

Tiger T700
VS
Exynos 850
Tiger T700
Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 125K
  • Announced 11-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Exynos 850

AnTuTu 8

Tiger T700 +48%
185901
Exynos 850
125963
CPU 67597 47319
GPU 36709 20564
Memory 37643 35627
UX 44936 21661
Total score 185901 125963

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +115%
346
Exynos 850
161
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +37%
1289
Exynos 850
938
Image compression - 71.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.11 images/s
Speech recognition - 17 words/s
Machine learning - 12.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.06 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 356.2 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 26 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 May 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 850 official site

