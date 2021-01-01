Tiger T700 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
45
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
48
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Announced 10-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 287K vs 185K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|-
|GPU
|36709
|-
|Memory
|37643
|-
|UX
|44936
|-
|Total score
|185901
|287230
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Exynos 880 +87%
648
Multi-Core Score
1289
Exynos 880 +38%
1784
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 880
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|32
|80
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
