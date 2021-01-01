Tiger T700 vs Exynos 9610
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
33
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 173K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|59401
|GPU
|36709
|34926
|Memory
|37643
|37186
|UX
|44936
|36556
|Total score
|185901
|173824
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +2%
346
340
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +15%
1289
1124
|Image compression
|-
|75.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|25.25 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.85 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.13 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.12 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|394.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 9610
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|48
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|259 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|11.92 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 9610 official site
