Tiger T700 vs Exynos 9610

Tiger T700
VS
Exynos 9610
Tiger T700
Exynos 9610

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 173K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9610
  • Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Exynos 9610

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +7%
185901
Exynos 9610
173824
CPU 67597 59401
GPU 36709 34926
Memory 37643 37186
UX 44936 36556
Total score 185901 173824

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +2%
346
Exynos 9610
340
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +15%
1289
Exynos 9610
1124
Image compression - 75.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.25 words/s
Machine learning - 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.13 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.12 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 394.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 9610

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 11.92 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 March 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 9610 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9610 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
