Tiger T700 vs Exynos 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
51
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 185K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|67597
|120146
|GPU
|36709
|88635
|Memory
|37643
|62029
|UX
|44936
|62998
|Total score
|185901
|331108
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
346
Exynos 980 +99%
690
Multi-Core Score
1289
Exynos 980 +44%
1850
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali G76MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|32
|80
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
