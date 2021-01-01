Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Exynos 980 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Exynos 980

Tiger T700
VS
Exynos 980
Tiger T700
Exynos 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 185K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Exynos 980

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Exynos 980 +78%
331108
CPU 67597 120146
GPU 36709 88635
Memory 37643 62029
UX 44936 62998
Total score 185901 331108

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Exynos 980 +99%
690
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Exynos 980 +44%
1850

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali G76MP5
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 32 80
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Unisoc Tiger T700
2. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Unisoc Tiger T700
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Unisoc Tiger T700
4. MediaTek Helio G85 vs Unisoc Tiger T700
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Unisoc Tiger T700
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 980
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Samsung Exynos 980
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 980
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 vs Samsung Exynos 980
10. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Samsung Exynos 980

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 980 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish