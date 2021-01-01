Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Exynos 9810 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Exynos 9810

Tiger T700
VS
Exynos 9810
Tiger T700
Exynos 9810

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 12.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 185K
  • 61% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Exynos 9810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
185901
Exynos 9810 +70%
315277
CPU 67597 104047
GPU 36709 124265
Memory 37643 46604
UX 44936 41080
Total score 185901 315277

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
346
Exynos 9810 +95%
676
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1289
Exynos 9810 +55%
1992
Image compression - 115.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 46.95 words/s
Machine learning - 48.25 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.02 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 633.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Exynos 9810

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G72MP18
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 572 MHz
Execution units 2 18
Shading units 32 288
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 658 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 26.82 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 360 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 January 2018
Class Low end Flagship
Official page - Samsung Exynos 9810 official site

