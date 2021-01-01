Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Unisoc SC9863A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 222K vs 123K
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +80%
222196
Unisoc SC9863A
123438
CPU 70301 38316
GPU 40820 11742
Memory 41144 39056
UX 68303 32917
Total score 222196 123438
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +154%
353
Unisoc SC9863A
139
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +113%
1314
Unisoc SC9863A
617
Image compression 83.05 Mpixels/s 22.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.85 images/s 4.66 images/s
Speech recognition 26.05 words/s 11.8 words/s
Machine learning 18.55 images/s 6.12 images/s
Camera shooting 9.48 images/s 3.04 images/s
HTML 5 1.39 Mnodes/s 0.48 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416.8 Krows/s 142.05 Krows/s

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8322
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2018
Class Low end Low end

