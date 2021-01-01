Tiger T700 vs Unisoc SC9863A
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 222K vs 123K
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70301
|38316
|GPU
|40820
|11742
|Memory
|41144
|39056
|UX
|68303
|32917
|Total score
|222196
|123438
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +154%
353
139
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +113%
1314
617
|Image compression
|83.05 Mpixels/s
|22.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|4.66 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.05 words/s
|11.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.55 images/s
|6.12 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.48 images/s
|3.04 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.39 Mnodes/s
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416.8 Krows/s
|142.05 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Unisoc SC9863A
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|PowerVR GE8322
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2