Tiger T700 vs Tiger T610

Tiger T700
VS
Tiger T610
Tiger T700
Tiger T610

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 222K vs 179K
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Tiger T610

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700 +24%
222196
Tiger T610
179368
CPU 70301 68033
GPU 40820 33458
Memory 41144 35470
UX 68303 39886
Total score 222196 179368
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +1%
353
Tiger T610
349
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +19%
1314
Tiger T610
1107
Image compression 83.05 Mpixels/s 73.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.85 images/s 8.73 images/s
Speech recognition 26.05 words/s 23.6 words/s
Machine learning 18.55 images/s 17.2 images/s
Camera shooting 9.48 images/s 7.86 images/s
HTML 5 1.39 Mnodes/s 1.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416.8 Krows/s 400.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Tiger T610

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 614 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2019
Class Low end Low end

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (56.3%)
7 (43.8%)
Total votes: 16

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tiger T610 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
