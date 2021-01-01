Tiger T700 vs Tiger T610
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
29
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 222K vs 179K
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70301
|68033
|GPU
|40820
|33458
|Memory
|41144
|35470
|UX
|68303
|39886
|Total score
|222196
|179368
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700 +1%
353
349
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700 +19%
1314
1107
|Image compression
|83.05 Mpixels/s
|73.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|8.73 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.05 words/s
|23.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.55 images/s
|17.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.48 images/s
|7.86 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.39 Mnodes/s
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416.8 Krows/s
|400.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Tiger T610
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|614 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
