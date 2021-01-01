Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Tiger T618 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Tiger T618

Tiger T700
VS
Tiger T618
Tiger T700
Tiger T618

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Tiger T618 (ARM Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T700
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Tiger T618

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
184716
Tiger T618
n/a
CPU 67597 64944
GPU 36709 41250
Memory 37643 58201
UX 44936 41154
Total score 184716 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T700
345
Tiger T618 +13%
389
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1267
Tiger T618 +4%
1317

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Tiger T618

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2 ARM Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 August 2019
Class Low end Low end

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G or Tiger T700
2. Kirin 710 or Tiger T700
3. Snapdragon 662 or Tiger T700
4. Helio G85 or Tiger T700
5. Snapdragon 860 or Tiger T700
6. Snapdragon 730G or Tiger T618
7. Kirin 810 or Tiger T618
8. Snapdragon 710 or Tiger T618
9. Helio P70 or Tiger T618
10. Helio G80 or Tiger T618

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tiger T618 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish