Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > A12X Bionic: benchmarks and specs

Apple A12X Bionic

Apple A12X Bionic

Apple A12X Bionic – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 30, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Vortex at 2500 MHz and 4 cores Tempest at 1590 MHz.

CPU Performance
94
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
75
NanoReview Score
92

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
631952

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A12X Bionic SoC with Apple A12X Bionic GPU graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8
Frequency 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 2048 KB
L2 cache 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Cores 7
FLOPS 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 31 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish