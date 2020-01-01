Apple A12X Bionic
Apple A12X Bionic – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 30, 2018, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Vortex at 2500 MHz and 4 cores Tempest at 1590 MHz.
CPU Performance
94
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
75
NanoReview Score
92
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Cores
|7
|FLOPS
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
