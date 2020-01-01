HiSilicon Kirin 650
HiSilicon Kirin 650 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 13, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1700 MHz.
CPU Performance
18
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
40
NanoReview Score
29
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59874
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range