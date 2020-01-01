Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 650: benchmarks and specs

HiSilicon Kirin 650 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 13, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1700 MHz.

CPU Performance
18
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
40
NanoReview Score
29

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59874
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 650 SoC with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2016
Class Mid range

Comparison with competitors

Comments

