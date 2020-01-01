HiSilicon Kirin 658
HiSilicon Kirin 658 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 20, 2017, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2350 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1700 MHz.
CPU Performance
20
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
44
NanoReview Score
31
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
69844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2017
|Class
|Mid range
Comparison with competitors
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- MediaTek Helio P22 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 vs HiSilicon Kirin 658
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Kirin 658