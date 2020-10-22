Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 9000E: benchmarks and specs

HiSilicon Kirin 9000E

HiSilicon Kirin 9000E – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 22, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A77 at 3130 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A77 at 2540 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2050 MHz.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3647
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
650755

Smartphones

Phones with Kirin 9000EAnTuTu v8
1. Huawei Mate 40655015

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 9000E SoC with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion
TDP 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall 2
Execution units 22
Shading units 352
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2020
Class Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

