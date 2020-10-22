HiSilicon Kirin 9000E – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 22, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A77 at 3130 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A77 at 2540 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2050 MHz.